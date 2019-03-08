Hundreds enjoy 'wonderful' Diwali celebration in Welwyn Garden City

Vibrant Indian Culture Committee (VICC) celebrated Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: VICC Archant

Hundreds of people enjoyed a "wonderful" evening of performances and dancing as part of celebrations for a Hindu festival in Welwyn Garden City.

The event at Ludwick Family Club was attended by Vibrant Indian Culture Committee (VICC) members, as well as Welwyn Hatfield mayor Roger Trigg, and involved children's performances, a dinner and dancing.

Diwali is one of the most popular Hindu festivals - celebrated to honour Lord Rama, the seventh avatar and incarnation of the god Vishnu - and symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness.

Revellers adorn themselves in their finest clothes, illuminate their homes with lamps, light fireworks, enjoy feasts, and worship Lakshmi - the goddess of prosperity.

Borough councillor Pankit Shah hailed the "wonderful" event, during which the mayor was presented with traditional Indian lamps, sweets and flowers. Nearly £400 was also raised for a children's charity.

