Police bring in anti-social behaviour powers for Welwyn Garden City centre

PUBLISHED: 17:23 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 05 January 2019

The Howard Centre, Welwyn Garden City.

Police have been breaking up groups in Welwyn Garden City centre after a dispersal order was introduced.

The order, under section 35 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, was enacted yesterday evening for 48 hours.

According to the Welwyn Hatfield North Police Twitter account: “A number of youths were asked to leave the area and a cycle was also taken for safekeeping due to the manner in which it was being used on the road by a child.”

The account also tweeted on Saturday evening: “Three dispersal notices have been issued as of 16:30.

“Other group members who were known to have been causing disruption inside the Howard Centre this afternoon have been identified and contact made in due course.”

