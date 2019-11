Firefighters called to crash in Welwyn Garden City

Firefighters attended a crash in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant Archant

Firefighters made the scene safe after a collision in Welwyn Garden City.

A crew from Welwyn Garden City fire station was called to the scene in Digswell Road at 10.09am today, to reports of a vehicle fire.

On their arrival there was no sign of fire, and the firefighters helped make the scene safe.