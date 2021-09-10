Controversial Welwyn Garden City high-rise development proposal refused

Published: 1:52 PM September 10, 2021

Campaigners have been making themselves heard over the proposed development. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

A controversial proposal for a new high-rise development in Welwyn Garden City was refused last night after a week of protesting by campaigners.

The development would have seen 289 homes, in blocks of up to nine storeys, built on the former BioPark site, but it was refused at a tense and heated Development Planning Committee meeting on Thursday following a 10 to 3 vote against.

The decision was greeted with loud cheers from campaigners who attended the meeting, following a week of protests dubbed 'Operation Ben' which had seen people don masks of Ebenezer Howard, the visionary founder of the garden city movement.

Campaigners have been wearing Ebenezer Howard masks as part of 'Operation Ben' - Credit: Karyn Haddon

There were fears among those opposing the high-rise development that an approval of the plans would set a precedent for two other applications on the same road, the former Shredded Wheat Factory and South Side of the Shredded Wheat Factory.

Siobhan Elam, Liberal Democrat councillor for Handside, opposed the development, saying Welwyn Garden City was being treated as ‘commuter fodder’.

“If the flats were being built to meet a local housing shortage, the arguments in its favour would be strong, but local people on local wages will not be able to afford these flats,” she said.

“They are being built to suck commuters here out of unaffordable London.”

The plans would have seen 289 homes, in blocks of up to nine storeys built at the former BioPark site. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

“It looks here like Welwyn Garden City here is being treated as commuter fodder, with no regard for its history or its reputation as a world-famous architectural treasure.”

Cllr Lynn Chesterman also supported refusing the application, adding: “Let’s try and get this into some sensible form of development. Let’s try not to live in this utopian world, let us actually listen to what people need and want and build something that meets those needs.”

Council officers had recommended the plans for approval, citing that the council was unable to outline a five-year supply of housing and the recent approval of similar plans along Broadwater Road.

Campaigners outside Campus West on Thursday evening. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Officers added that despite less than one parking space per flat and only 10 per cent of units deemed affordable, the flats were in a sustainable location, and the benefits of the scheme would outweigh any negative impact.

Chair Jonathan Boulton, Conservative councillor for Brookmans Park and Little Heath, warned members that they had to planning concerns to turn down the application or risked a costly appeal from developers, saying: “It’s very hard to see particular areas where this isn’t compliant.”

However, with concerns over transport routes and parking also raised, councillors remained unconvinced voted down the proposals with a majority of seven.