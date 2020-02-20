Advanced search

Debby Foxwell guilty of murdering neighbour Louise Lotz

PUBLISHED: 14:17 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 20 February 2020

Former Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz was killed by Debby Foxwell. Picture: Herts police

Debby Foxwell has today been found guilty of murder, after battering her neighbour to death with a garden spade following a long-running dispute.

Over the five years that Debby Foxwell, 41, lived next door to 64-year-old Louise Lotz, they had a number of heated confrontations about normally trivial issues, including bins and boundaries.

It was not unusual for police to attend these disputes and on August 24 last year, tensions showed no sign of easing, as Ms Lotz called police to complain that her plants had been disturbed by Foxwell.

Foxwell called police that evening to complain that a fence panel had been damaged by Ms Lotz as she tried to paint it.

It was when Ms Lotz - and former Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor - tried to take Foxwell's phone which she was using to film her, that Foxwell grabbed a spade and broke down the door to Ms Lotz's house.

The court heard of how the angered neighbour smashed Ms Lotz's television and laptop then chased her outside into the garden brandishing the spade, which she used to hit her head repeatedly.

Leaving Ms Lotz for dead, Foxwell returned home where she said to her partner "it's over. I've done it."

Today at St Albans Crown Court, Debby Foxwell has been found guilty of murder.

Nick Ramage of the Crown Prosecution Service said: "Their long history of disputes and vicious confrontations left no question that the defendant was responsible for killing her neighbour that evening.

"Despite numerous witnesses, a wealth of CCTV evidence and her own admission to her partner, Foxwell continued to deny her role in this violent, anger-fuelled attack, but the jury have seen through her lies and found her guilty.

"To lose his mother over such a trivial dispute has been immensely difficult for Ms Lotz's son and we hope this guilty verdict gives him some comfort."

She is due to be sentenced on March 20.

