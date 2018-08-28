Dancers swing into action for Welwyn Garden City hospice

L-R: Laura Pigott, community fundraiser at Isabel Hospice, Pam Knowles, Larry Hampson and Heather Bolger. Picture: supplied by Isabel Hospice supplied by Isabel Hospice

A talented group of Welwyn Garden City dancers have stepped up to raise £900 for Isabel Hospice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The money was raised at the Woodhall Tea Dancers’ annual raffle on Friday, December 21, just in time to give an extra special Christmas boost to the hospice.

Since 1999 and with the determined help of group member Harry Mclellan, around 50 residents from across Hertfordshire have raised over £11,000 for the charity.

Laura Pigott, community fundraiser for Isabel Hospice thanked the dancers and said that the donation would fund over 23 hours of specialist nursing care for the people who use their services.

She said: “I was delighted to join the group’s special Christmas tea dance and to receive this cheque from the dancers.

“It was wonderful to see everyone in their glamorous outfits and such talent to boot!

“Our local community is so important to us and we simply couldn’t continue to provide our free palliative care without their support.”

The dancing sessions take place every Friday in the Woodhall Community Centre from 2pm to 4.15pm, and anyone is welcome to turn up and join in.