Dance academy reopens in Welwyn Garden City after six months

A Welwyn Garden City-based performing arts academy has reopened its doors for the first time in over six months.

On Saturday, September 5, The Pauline Quirke Academy (PQA) welcomed back its staff and students, after having provided a host of virtual activities during lockdown.

Louise Lawton, principal of PQA Welwyn Garden City said: “I am so pleased to see all our amazing students doing what they love again.

“I am very proud of all my students and team at the Academy. The show must go on!”

Louise Lawton and her team of teachers have been working hard to ensure that the academy is as safe as possible and have introduced social distancing and group ‘bubbling’.

You can watch a short video about what PQA is doing to exceed the current government directives.

One PQA Welwyn Garden City parent was especially impressed by the first day back.

he said: “It was amazing to see the smiles! Thank you to all the team for your dedication to make it happen.”

PQA Welwyn Garden City is enrolling now. Classes run on Saturday’s from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.

For more information or to book a free taster session call 07958 324 721 or email louise.lawton@pqacademy.com.