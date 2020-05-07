Welwyn Garden City cyclist flown to hospital with back injury after collision

A cyclist was taken to hospital via air ambulance after sustaining back injuries in a traffic collision in Welwyn Garden City yesterday.

Herts police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident which happened on the A1000 near to the junction with Ascots Lane.

At around 2.30pm a pedal cycle, black Alfa Romeo and red Suzuki Swift were involved in a collision.

Police officers, the East of England Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended.

The male cyclist was taken to hospital by air with back and shoulder injuries.

The two drivers were uninjured.

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and recovered the vehicles. The road was reopened by 6.40pm.

PC Andy Wild, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, may have dash cam footage of it or saw any of the vehicles around this time to make contact.

“If you can help, please email me at andrew.wild@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference ISR 354 of 5 May.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.