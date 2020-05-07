Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City cyclist flown to hospital with back injury after collision

PUBLISHED: 12:16 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 07 May 2020

Herts police appeal for information after a man was flown to hospital after a collision in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Gary O'Kane

Herts police appeal for information after a man was flown to hospital after a collision in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Gary O'Kane

Archant

A cyclist was taken to hospital via air ambulance after sustaining back injuries in a traffic collision in Welwyn Garden City yesterday.

Herts police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident which happened on the A1000 near to the junction with Ascots Lane.

At around 2.30pm a pedal cycle, black Alfa Romeo and red Suzuki Swift were involved in a collision.

Police officers, the East of England Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended.

The male cyclist was taken to hospital by air with back and shoulder injuries.

You may also want to watch:

The two drivers were uninjured.

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and recovered the vehicles. The road was reopened by 6.40pm.

PC Andy Wild, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, may have dash cam footage of it or saw any of the vehicles around this time to make contact.

“If you can help, please email me at andrew.wild@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference ISR 354 of 5 May.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman assaulted by unknown male who pulled her to the floor

A woman was assaulted in Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday morning. Picture: helen drake

Tony Blackburn thanks Potter Bar pharmacy for being the best

Tony Blackburn

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

‘Odd’ signs for a hotel on Potters Bar Golf Course taken down

Signs for Potters Bar Golf Course to be turned a hotel were spotted at the Avenue and Oakmere Park on April 20. Picture: Robin Short

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman assaulted by unknown male who pulled her to the floor

A woman was assaulted in Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday morning. Picture: helen drake

Tony Blackburn thanks Potter Bar pharmacy for being the best

Tony Blackburn

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

‘Odd’ signs for a hotel on Potters Bar Golf Course taken down

Signs for Potters Bar Golf Course to be turned a hotel were spotted at the Avenue and Oakmere Park on April 20. Picture: Robin Short

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Standon Calling postponed: Your frequently asked questions answered

Standon Calling 2019. This summer's festival has been postponed with Standon Calling now due to return in July 2021. Picture: KoLAB Studios

Standon Calling’s 15th anniversary festival postponed until 2021

Standon Calling 2020 has been postponed. The festival's 15th anniversary party will now take place between July 22 to July 25, 2021. Picture: Ania Shrimpton

Welwyn Garden City cyclist flown to hospital with back injury after collision

Herts police appeal for information after a man was flown to hospital after a collision in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Gary O'Kane

Garden city rugby clubs combine to help talented youngsters

Welwyn Rugby Club president Mark Elliott (right) thanks Support's Martin Green for the sponsorship of the combined Welwyn and Letchworth junior side.

Shire Park Tewin Bowls Club flying the flag for NHS workers

Shire Park Tewin Bowls Club are showing their support for the NHS workers by raising the club's flag every Thursday.
Drive 24