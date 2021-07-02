Final proposal would alter but keep Bridge Road cycle lane

Published: 1:01 PM July 2, 2021

A CGI impression of what Bridge Road will look like - Credit: HCC

Final proposals for cycling and walking improvements across Welwyn Garden City have been unveiled following a consultation earlier this year.

The proposals focus on two areas in and out of town, with the first in Bridge Road where the controversial cycle lane would be removed on one side of the road but made permanent on the other.

The CGI impression of what Digswell Park Road will look like from Bessemer Road - Credit: HCC

The second area is Digswell Park Road, where bollards which prevent traffic travelling through from Hertford Road to Bessemer Road will be retained and pedestrian access will be improved in the area through new crossings.

Bridge Road

The existing temporary cycle lane would be removed on the eastbound carriageway and the road reverted to two lanes for traffic, while a permanent two-way cycle route will installed on the westbound carriageway - leaving one lane for traffic.

The cycle route aims to connect into the planned developments on Stonehills, due for construction in summer 2021, and into the developments on Broadwater Road.

Traffic on the roundabout would be reduced to one lane, providing space for the two-way cycle route.

New bus stop arrangements with cyclists giving way to pedestrians in this shared space, as pedestrians accessed to/from the stop from the bus shelter.

Digswell Park Road

The existing road closure would be retained and improvements of the route for those who walk and cycle would take place, including speed limit reduction and crossing improvements at Bessemer Road and Hertford Road.

The existing crossing on Bessemer Road would be upgraded to a new signalised crossing for people walking and cycling, while a new zebra crossing would be installed over Hertford Road.

New signage would installed around the junctions of Hertford Road and Bessemer Road with Digswell Park Road, showing no through route for vehicles.

Simon Horleston is head teacher at St John’s C of E Primary School in Digswell, which is very close to one of the proposed schemes, with most of Digswell Park Road being pedestrianised.

He said: “The changes to Digswell Park Road have made a huge difference to the journeys many of our children, parents and carers make to and from school each day. From making it safer, reducing pollution and improving health to protecting our wildlife – the benefits are countless.”

Encouraging healthier travel

Phil Bibby, executive member for highways and transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We are committed to creating a much-improved environment for pedestrians and cyclists across Hertfordshire, so encouraging healthier travel and reducing pollution are clearly fundamental to this.

“These proposed schemes will encourage and empower many more people to travel in an active and environmentally-friendly way, which in turn will deliver significant long-term benefits to the health and wellbeing of our residents and reduce our impact on the environment.

“We would like as many of our residents as possible to give their views through the consultation, so we can make sure that the schemes are delivered with our communities in mind.”

Results from the last consultation

The Welwyn Garden City survey attracted the highest response rate out of any other areas in Hertfordshire, with 553 responses in total.

Respondents were initially asked if they would like the existing temporary measures in Digswell Park Road to stay in place.

Two-thirds of respondents (372) supported retention of the existing changes, while one-fifth (110) opposed the temporary measures and 70 respondents answered ‘don’t know’.

There was a similar level of support for the additional proposals, 68 per cent, as there was for the retention of the existing temporary measures.

On the matter of the current temporary measures in Bridge Road and if they should stay in place, only 36 per cent, 201 of 551 respondents, were in favour of keeping them.

More than half of respondents, 56 per cent, opposed the temporary measures staying in place and 8 per cent answered ‘don’t know'.

The new proposals for Bridge Road had a similar level of disapproval with 53 per cent opposing the plans.

Although a higher number, 41 per cent, of respondents supported the new proposal.

Why are people against the Bridge Road proposal?

The most frequently occurring comments from residents who are against the Bridge Road proposal is due to the temporary scheme not being used, or hardly used - with 166 comments of this nature.

Respondents said they rarely see cyclists using the cycle lanes or using the footway instead of the designated temporary lanes.

Another frequent comment is that there is an issue with congestion.

Your views

To look at the new proposals and to share your opinion in the consultation, open from July 1 to July 30, visit: hertfordshire.gov.uk/activetravelfund.