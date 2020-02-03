Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police Archant

A man from Waltham Forest has been charged after heroin was found at an address in Welwyn Garden City during a police county lines operation.

Aaron Edwards, of Exeter Road in the London borough, was arrested by officers from Operation Mantis and Operation Scorpion as he left an address in Long Ley on Monday, January 27.

Police searched the property and seized heroin and a mobile phone, with the 27-year-old later charged in connection with the supply of Class A drugs.

Operation Mantis is a team of detectives who are tasked with tackling county lines gangs, with the support of other police units and partners, while Operation Scorpion tackles acquisitive crime such as burglaries, robberies and drug offences.

Mr Edwards appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 28.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear for trial at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, March 2.

Det Sgt Jon Leak, from Operation Mantis, said: "We are committed to tackling county lines drug dealing. This is where criminal gangs from urban areas expand their activities into smaller towns and rural areas.

"If you have information about such activity please get in contact so that we can take action."

Anyone with information about drug use or drug dealing can call police on the non-emergency number 101.