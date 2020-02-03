Advanced search

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

PUBLISHED: 16:55 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 03 February 2020

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A man from Waltham Forest has been charged after heroin was found at an address in Welwyn Garden City during a police county lines operation.

Aaron Edwards, of Exeter Road in the London borough, was arrested by officers from Operation Mantis and Operation Scorpion as he left an address in Long Ley on Monday, January 27.

Police searched the property and seized heroin and a mobile phone, with the 27-year-old later charged in connection with the supply of Class A drugs.

Operation Mantis is a team of detectives who are tasked with tackling county lines gangs, with the support of other police units and partners, while Operation Scorpion tackles acquisitive crime such as burglaries, robberies and drug offences.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Edwards appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 28.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear for trial at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, March 2.

Det Sgt Jon Leak, from Operation Mantis, said: "We are committed to tackling county lines drug dealing. This is where criminal gangs from urban areas expand their activities into smaller towns and rural areas.

"If you have information about such activity please get in contact so that we can take action."

Anyone with information about drug use or drug dealing can call police on the non-emergency number 101.

Most Read

Man, 31, arrested after Potters Bar police chase

Police pursued a white BMX X5 down Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before arresting a man from Waltham Cross. Picture: Supplied

BSM Car Transport Ltd

Public Notice

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Parents asked to ‘have words’ with children after Welwyn Garden City rooftop incidents

Welwyn Hatfield police have raised concerns about children on rooftops in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Herts police

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Man, 31, arrested after Potters Bar police chase

Police pursued a white BMX X5 down Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before arresting a man from Waltham Cross. Picture: Supplied

BSM Car Transport Ltd

Public Notice

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Parents asked to ‘have words’ with children after Welwyn Garden City rooftop incidents

Welwyn Hatfield police have raised concerns about children on rooftops in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Herts police

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertfordshire school leaver or looking for a career change? An apprenticeship could be for you

James Dodd (left) has secured employment as a residential support worker at Orchard House in Letchworth, having completed an apprenticeship in social care with Herts County Council. Picture: HCC

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Opening sport event of the WGC 100 celebrations provides fun for all the family

The Orienteering For All event in Sherrardspark Wood provided fun for all the family as it kicked off the sporting part of the WGC100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

Forgettable trip to the seaside for Potters Bar Town does earn a point at least

Keagan Cole and the returning Marvin Morgan both drew a blank on Potters Bar Town's visit to Brightlingsea Regent. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24