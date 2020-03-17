Drive through coronavirus test centre in Welwyn Garden City is ‘not a drop-in centre’

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust's head office is in Welwyn Garden City on Tewin Road. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

A drive through testing centre for coronavirus has been set up in Welwyn Garden City.

The centre on Tewin Road outside the Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust allows people who have called 111 and meet the agreed criteria to be tested.

There are currently less than 30 cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire, with over 1,500 cases in the UK overall.

A spokesperson for NHS in Hertfordshire said: “Our health and care system is working hard to ensure local people are best supported while the outbreak of coronavirus continues. A new drive through service for people who have been referred by the NHS 111 telephone assessment service has been set up in Welwyn Garden City.

“The facility is not a drop-in centre and only those who meet the nationally agreed criteria for a suspected case will be asked to attend. Anyone who has either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough should stay at home for 7 days and visit nhs.uk/coronavirus for advice. Please do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or a hospital. You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.”