Advanced search

Drive through coronavirus test centre in Welwyn Garden City is ‘not a drop-in centre’

PUBLISHED: 08:51 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 17 March 2020

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust's head office is in Welwyn Garden City on Tewin Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust's head office is in Welwyn Garden City on Tewin Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

A drive through testing centre for coronavirus has been set up in Welwyn Garden City.

The centre on Tewin Road outside the Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust allows people who have called 111 and meet the agreed criteria to be tested.

There are currently less than 30 cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire, with over 1,500 cases in the UK overall.

A spokesperson for NHS in Hertfordshire said: “Our health and care system is working hard to ensure local people are best supported while the outbreak of coronavirus continues. A new drive through service for people who have been referred by the NHS 111 telephone assessment service has been set up in Welwyn Garden City.

“The facility is not a drop-in centre and only those who meet the nationally agreed criteria for a suspected case will be asked to attend. Anyone who has either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough should stay at home for 7 days and visit nhs.uk/coronavirus for advice. Please do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or a hospital. You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.”

Most Read

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hatfield fight moves from McDonalds to Burger King

There was a fight between two women at the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Karry Kwik

Public Notice

Smart motorway upgrade works to start on A1(M) today

Looking South down the A1(M) motorway between junction six and seven. Picture: DANNY LOO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hatfield fight moves from McDonalds to Burger King

There was a fight between two women at the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Karry Kwik

Public Notice

Smart motorway upgrade works to start on A1(M) today

Looking South down the A1(M) motorway between junction six and seven. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Paramedics sent to suspected coronavirus patients without being told, union claims

East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) works across Hertfordshire. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Drive through coronavirus test centre in Welwyn Garden City is ‘not a drop-in centre’

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust's head office is in Welwyn Garden City on Tewin Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar communities help most vulnerable

Angela Marie Connolly and Sacha Bedford set up Welwyn Hatfield Coronavirus Volunteers in response to the pandemic. Picture: Angela Marie Connolly and Annie Griggs.

Potters Bar beat coronavirus to the punch as victory at Bury secures promotion with game to spare

Ed Whybrow scored the only goal as Potters Bar secured promotion at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Subways postpone Young For Eternity UK tour dates

The Subways have postponed the rest of their tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of debut album Young For Eternity.
Drive 24