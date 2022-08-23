Bomb disposal unit explodes 'flare' at Welwyn Garden City police HQ
- Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
A bomb disposal team has carried out a controlled explosion in Welwyn Garden City.
Police in Hertfordshire said that an Explosive Ordnance Disposal dealt with a flare at the force's headquarters.
A Welwyn Garden City resident told the Welwyn Hatfield Times they heard a loud bang and saw smoke in the area near Stanborough Park and the East Coast Main Line railway at around 2.55pm today (Tuesday, August 23).
A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "This was the EOD disposing of a flare."
They said the flare had been transported to Welwyn Garden City from one of the police's property stores.
A Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said they were on the scene of a small grass fire behind the police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City.
They said: "One crew from Welwyn Garden City attended a small grass fire behind the police headquarters."
Both incidents were resolved this afternoon.