Bomb disposal unit explodes 'flare' at Welwyn Garden City police HQ

Will Durrant

Published: 4:13 PM August 23, 2022
Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed an EOD unit dealt with a flare at its HQ in Welwyn Garden City on August 23

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed an Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew dealt with a flare at the police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City today (August 23) - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

A bomb disposal team has carried out a controlled explosion in Welwyn Garden City.

Police in Hertfordshire said that an Explosive Ordnance Disposal dealt with a flare at the force's headquarters.

A Welwyn Garden City resident told the Welwyn Hatfield Times they heard a loud bang and saw smoke in the area near Stanborough Park and the East Coast Main Line railway at around 2.55pm today (Tuesday, August 23).

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "This was the EOD disposing of a flare."

They said the flare had been transported to Welwyn Garden City from one of the police's property stores.

A Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said they were on the scene of a small grass fire behind the police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City.

They said: "One crew from Welwyn Garden City attended a small grass fire behind the police headquarters."

Both incidents were resolved this afternoon.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Welwyn Garden City News
Hertfordshire News

