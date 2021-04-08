Code Ninjas: Family launches club to teach kids how to code

Published: 3:26 PM April 8, 2021

Pradip and Bhavna Patel, who are launching a coding club, with their two sets of twins. - Credit: supplied

A new coding studio is opening its doors to budding coders in Welwyn Garden City this spring.

Pradip and Bhavna Patel are launching Code Ninjas to help kids learn how to think and solve STEM problems through fun coding sessions on May 9.

After struggling to find an affordable and local coding camp for their own children, two sets of twins, they decided to take matters into their own hands and launch the business.

Bhavna said: “We feel very passionately about our commitment to the community and hope to become a real after-school hub for families.

"As parents, we’re very proud to start a business that is purely focused on providing life skills for local children, especially during this pivotal time.

You may also want to watch:

"Many children in our area have missed a significant period of school during lockdown – making the most of local extra-curricular activities is a great way to tackle learning loss. We’re looking forward to welcoming all the excited ninjas!”

Code Ninjas locations are called dojos, the teachers are called Code Senseis, and the students are called ninjas.

The ninjas work their way through a colour-coded programme to earn wristbands that symbolise their experience, just like in martial arts.

Kids aged five-14 are taught how to build robots, drones and even develop their own games and apps.

“We are the only coding academy that offers weekly classes throughout the year. We will also be holding holiday camps for the kids during the school holidays, which will help out busy parents,” said Pradip.

“Children will need to have a technical aptitude to compete in the future job market. The skills for critical analysis and problem-solving are key in today's workplace and even more important in the future. Code Ninjas can help children to learn all of this while having loads of fun."

The kids coding programme is based at Applecroft School – although welcomes all local children - as Pradip explained: "The school is so excited to have us that they're pulling out all the stops. The school wants to promote coding, and we’re here to help them!"

To register for the opening party on May 9 from 10am-12.30pm, or a free 30 minute taster session, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/open-day-free-taster-session-ticket-tickets-149154766923