Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City's Debenhams confirmed
PUBLISHED: 09:45 15 December 2019
Archant
Welwyn Garden City's Debenhams store is now confirmed to be closing by January 24, 2020 at the latest.
The closure of the shop, and 21 others, was announced in April this year not long after going into administration - but the final date was unknown.
A spokesman for the company said: "The property reverts to the landlord on 24th but the store may close earlier than that, depending on how the closing down sale goes."
Concerns were raised in July over the store's departure from the town centre and what would replace it.
A planning application was submitted to turn part of the site into 27 flats.
As part of the application, more than 100 stores - according to a report by chartered surveyors Brasier Freeth - turned down the chance to take over the location in the town centre.
Speaking on the matter in July, Conservative council leader Cllr Kingsbury said: "The nature of town centres are changing - and it is important that they are thriving for our communities, and creating and maintaining jobs."