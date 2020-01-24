Advanced search

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City's Debenhams confirmed

PUBLISHED: 09:45 15 December 2019

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Archant

Welwyn Garden City's Debenhams store is now confirmed to be closing by January 24, 2020 at the latest.

The closure of the shop, and 21 others, was announced in April this year not long after going into administration - but the final date was unknown.

A spokesman for the company said: "The property reverts to the landlord on 24th but the store may close earlier than that, depending on how the closing down sale goes."

You may also want to watch:

Concerns were raised in July over the store's departure from the town centre and what would replace it.

A planning application was submitted to turn part of the site into 27 flats.

As part of the application, more than 100 stores - according to a report by chartered surveyors Brasier Freeth - turned down the chance to take over the location in the town centre.

Speaking on the matter in July, Conservative council leader Cllr Kingsbury said: "The nature of town centres are changing - and it is important that they are thriving for our communities, and creating and maintaining jobs."

Most Read

Conservative Grant Shapps holds Welwyn Hatfield seat despite Labour election challenge

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Welwyn Garden City youth who carried knife and set fires given injunction

He was given the order on December 4. Picture: Pixabay.

Welwyn Garden City woman says mould issues affecting her kids health at council flat

The house mould in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kimberlie Richings.

Hatfield Asda café is transformed into McDonald’s

The new McDonald'’s at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: McDonald’s.

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Most Read

Conservative Grant Shapps holds Welwyn Hatfield seat despite Labour election challenge

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Welwyn Garden City youth who carried knife and set fires given injunction

He was given the order on December 4. Picture: Pixabay.

Welwyn Garden City woman says mould issues affecting her kids health at council flat

The house mould in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kimberlie Richings.

Hatfield Asda café is transformed into McDonald’s

The new McDonald'’s at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: McDonald’s.

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Hertfordshire author uses own grief to write bereavement support book

Author Julie New has drawn on her own experience of grief to write The Grief Garden Path - a book intended to support people in bereavement. Picture: Courtesy of Julie New

Train lines reopen between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City after person hit by a train

There continue to be delays to Great Northern, Thameslink and LNER train services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Two lanes closed after four-car A1(M) crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

A1(M) crash: Two lanes are closed between J6 at Welwyn and J7 for Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Major delays after person hit by train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City Picture: Govia Thameslink
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists