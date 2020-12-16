Christmas tree festival to take place outside this year

Published: 11:31 AM December 16, 2020

A Christmas tree festival that is usually held inside St Francis Church in Church Road, Welwyn Garden City will be held outside this year.

The St Francis of Assisi Church Christmas tree display will be held in the church grounds as COVID-19 restrictions have prevented it from being held inside as usual.

The display will be ready for the community to visit from the December 18 to December 31, where a prayer tree will also be placed for visitors to add their own prayer.

The outdoor display will be on between December 18 to 31. - Credit: Supplied



Church member Rob Smith said: “This has been a very hard decision but our priority has to be the safety of our visitors, participants and volunteers. However all is not lost!

“We are staging a Christmas tree display outside in the church grounds sharing a community message of comfort and joy at Advent and Christmas time, knowing that for most of us, Christmas will feel very different.

“We warmly welcome all to come and visit our church grounds anytime, to hold together the hope that Christmas will bring joy and celebration in a uniquely difficult year. We hope this enables us to reconnect with the rich and joyous traditions of the past and to share God’s consoling love in the present.”