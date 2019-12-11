Welwyn Garden City residents deck the halls at church Christmas Tree Festival
PUBLISHED: 11:42 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 11 December 2019
Archant
St Francis of Assisi Church in Welwyn Garden City invited members of the public to showcase their lavishly-decorated trees at their annual Christmas Tree Festival.
The Basch family one in the 'novelty' category for their tree 'King Kong Merrily On High', and other winners included Applecroft School and their 'Little Christmas Angels' tree, the 1st WGC Scout Group for their 'Endangered Earth' tree, the Jager family for their tree 'Single-Use Ocean', and the Welwyn Garden City gardening group for their 'tree on Platform three'.
Vicar Jenny Fennell said: "We were delighted with the participation from the local community - we had 74 amazing trees and would like to thank everyone for their fantastic entries.
"We had an unprecedented number of visitors, and many of them commented on the creativity, inspiration, dedication, impact and sensitivity of the messages and themes on display."