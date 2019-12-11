Welwyn Garden City residents deck the halls at church Christmas Tree Festival

Francis of Assisi Christmas Tree Festival - Reverend Jenny Fennell and Mayor Roger Trigg open the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

St Francis of Assisi Church in Welwyn Garden City invited members of the public to showcase their lavishly-decorated trees at their annual Christmas Tree Festival.

Francis of Assisi Christmas Tree Festival - Christmas Trees on Display. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Basch family one in the 'novelty' category for their tree 'King Kong Merrily On High', and other winners included Applecroft School and their 'Little Christmas Angels' tree, the 1st WGC Scout Group for their 'Endangered Earth' tree, the Jager family for their tree 'Single-Use Ocean', and the Welwyn Garden City gardening group for their 'tree on Platform three'.

Vicar Jenny Fennell said: "We were delighted with the participation from the local community - we had 74 amazing trees and would like to thank everyone for their fantastic entries.

Francis of Assisi Christmas Tree Festival - Christmas Trees on Display. Picture: Karyn Haddon Francis of Assisi Christmas Tree Festival - Christmas Trees on Display. Picture: Karyn Haddon

"We had an unprecedented number of visitors, and many of them commented on the creativity, inspiration, dedication, impact and sensitivity of the messages and themes on display."

Francis of Assisi Christmas Tree Festival - Christmas Trees on Display. Picture: Karyn Haddon Francis of Assisi Christmas Tree Festival - Christmas Trees on Display. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Francis of Assisi Christmas Tree Festival - Christmas Trees on Display. Picture: Karyn Haddon Francis of Assisi Christmas Tree Festival - Christmas Trees on Display. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Francis of Assisi Christmas Tree Festival - Reverend Jenny Fennell/Mayor Roger Trigg and John Walton (President Rotary Club) officially opened a defibrillator at the church. Picture: Karyn Haddon Francis of Assisi Christmas Tree Festival - Reverend Jenny Fennell/Mayor Roger Trigg and John Walton (President Rotary Club) officially opened a defibrillator at the church. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Francis of Assisi Christmas Tree Festival - Barbara Pavyer/Amanda Williams/Reverend Jenny Fennell and Eric Pavyer - Organisers. Picture: Karyn Haddon Francis of Assisi Christmas Tree Festival - Barbara Pavyer/Amanda Williams/Reverend Jenny Fennell and Eric Pavyer - Organisers. Picture: Karyn Haddon

