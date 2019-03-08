Up for a 100-mile triathlon in Welwyn Garden City? These athletes were!

The Centurion Triathlon took place over the weekend. Picture: Tony Barr Archant

Hertfordshire's only long distance triathlon event took place over the weekend in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Sunday June 30th at Stanborough Lakes close to 200 competitors lined up to tackle either the Centurion triathlon.

The aptly named event, organised by ActiveTrainingWorld, saw competitors race in either the Imperial Centurion - a 100 mile race - or the Metric Centurion - a 100km race.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the race said: "The warm weather made the conditions tough going, but that added to the challenge of the day."

The Centurion Triathlon took place over the weekend. Picture: Tony Barr The Centurion Triathlon took place over the weekend. Picture: Tony Barr

For 100 Miles each athelete completed a 1.25-mile swim, 84-mile bike and a 15-mile run. For the 100km: a 2km swim, 82km bike and a 16km run.

The metric race was won by Richard Turner in a time of 4:05:58, with the winning female being local athlete Laura Hicks in 4:30:48.

The imperial race was won by Patrick Elwood in a time of 6:28:08, with the winning female being Ruth Tucker in 7:26:47.

All of the athletes managed to complete the course within the 10.5 hour cut off allowed for the race.