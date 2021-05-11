Symbolic centenary torch created by student to be stored in museum

Published: 3:17 PM May 11, 2021

The torch was created by former Stanborough School student Arek - far right - Credit: Stanborough School

A symbolic torch to mark Welwyn Garden City's centenary, called The Welwyn Garden City Centenary Sport For All Torch, was officially handed over twice in one day on Friday, May 7.

The creator of the torch Arek Ochnio, who designed and produced it while still a student at Stanborough School and completed the task while working as an apprentice at Ternex Ltd, officially handed it over to the Centenary’s Sport For All team before they, in turn, presented it to Mill Green Museum for display and safe-keeping.

The Welwyn Garden City Centenary Sport For All Torch - Credit: Stanborough School

The torch was the symbol of the sport element of the centenary celebrations, but made few appearances due to most events being cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its design reflects several elements of the architecture and the history of the town as well as using locally sourced wood.

Sports team members, John Beech and Eric Walsby had worked with Arek during the design and production of the torch, and said: “It was so rewarding to observe what this young man did as he researched the concept and applied the skills necessary to produce such a superb object that so accurately represents the spirit of the town and its centenary.

"The torch will be an important feature in an exhibition going on display at the museum later this summer which will include many other items connected to the centenary celebrations."

Merry John, headteacher at Stanborough, said: "We were delighted that Arek was able to produce such an outstanding piece of work to support the centenary celebrations."

Emma Harper, from Mill Green Museum said: "It is wonderful to receive this item into our collection, it will form a central part of an exhibition related to the centenary celebrations."

A further legacy of the centenary will be that several sports events that it inspired are planned to take place later this year and next - including an inter-club bowls tournament, orienteering and cycling events and possibly some cricket and golf competitions.

If you would like to find out more about Welwyn Garden City's centenary and events coming up in the future visit: www.wgc100.org