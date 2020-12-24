Meet the Lord and Lady who sold their estate to the founders of Welwyn Garden City

Published: 11:26 AM December 24, 2020 Updated: 11:39 AM December 24, 2020

Without the sale of Panshanger Estate, Welwyn Garden City would not be celebrating its centenary in 2020.

William Grenfell, the 1st Baron of Desborough, sold his wife's inheritance of 2,817 acres for £106,735. This works at around £4,801,992, not a bad price to build a future town on.

The Hertfordshire Mercury, dated July 23 1919, recorded the sale and the new purpose of the estate, as unfortunately the WHT, which was started in 1928 as the Welwyn Times after the new town was built, was not around to cover the sale.

The article writes: "At the recent Panshanger Estate sale the area disposed of was 2,817 acres, and the price realised was £106,735.

"Many of the lots were purchased with a view to the creation of a new Garden City. A company will be specially formed to develop the proposed new township.

"The plans are by no means settled; in fact, they are only just being formulated. There is reason to think, however, that the company will aim at the formation of a town of about 8,500 houses, with certain types of commercial undertakings and a wide belt of agricultural land.

"The layout of the estate will include an aeroplane station in the expectation of an aerial transit service being established so as to put the new centre in effective touch with London."

There has been a belief that Ettie Grenfell, Baroness Desborough, and her husband had death duties to pay from her aunt Lady Cowper dying, but this ignored the fact that Lady Desborough’s family simply did not want to live at Panshanger at the time, given they had an estate in Buckinghamshire and Ettie also inherited other houses and estates all over the UK from the Cowpers.

Ettie was a complicated woman, as a leading socialite she took young lovers despite her happy marriage to William, but she was also a woman who lost two sons in the Great War, including the war poet Julian Grenfell, and another in a crash. She was also Lady of the Bedchamber to George V's Queen Mary of Teck.

According to Ettie: The Intimate Life And Dauntless Spirit Of Lady Desborough by Richard Davenport-Hines, she is best remembered by the Cecil's, the residents of the great house in Hatfield, who were with her at the end of her life.

Violet Cecil, who married into the family then became a Milne, said: "She was a woman who men fell and stayed in love with, and she was a woman with many intimate men friends and into the last often close intimacies, sex never intruded."

Her and her husband's social group, the Souls, received Winston Churchill, H.G.Wells, Vita Sackville-West, Edward VII, Oscar Wilde and Edith Wharton and was a known confidante, according to Davenport-Hine, to six Prime Ministers, Rosebery, Balfour, Asquith, Baldwin, Chamberlain and Churchill.

Lord Desborough, a sportsman, statesman and politician, was the driving force of the 1908 Olympic Games in London and was president of the committee organising the event.

He was instrumental in getting the White City stadium built to Olympic specifications at no cost to the 1908 organisers.

A feat he managed because the Franco-British Exhibition was already planned for the site and additional funds came through the newspapers to enable the British Olympic Committee.

On the importance of staging a standout Olympiad, Lord Desborough said: “As this country is the cradle of athletic sports, it is absolutely essential that the Olympic Games are carried out in a manner worthy of a great nation.”

And in 1920, the year Welwyn Garden City began, The Times announced his death after confusing him with Edward Ponsonby, 8th Earl of Bessborough.

Instead, he lived to the age of 90 and died in 1945 at Panshanger. The family - by this point two daughters Monica and Imogen - later sold the house and grounds in 1953, a year after Ettie also died, and the grounds were used for gravel extraction until they became Panshanger Park.

The site is now listed by English Heritage on its register of Parks and Gardens of Historic Interest as Grade II*.