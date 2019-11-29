Advanced search

A welcoming way to celebrate Welwyn Garden City's beginnings

PUBLISHED: 09:03 30 November 2019

L-R: Malcolm Day, Dr Dennis Lewis, Herts county councillor Lynn Chesterman, county councillor Nigel Quinton, county councillor Richard Smith, Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Roger Trigg and Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Malcolm Cowan. Picture: WGC Centenary.

L-R: Malcolm Day, Dr Dennis Lewis, Herts county councillor Lynn Chesterman, county councillor Nigel Quinton, county councillor Richard Smith, Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Roger Trigg and Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Malcolm Cowan. Picture: WGC Centenary.

Archant

Attractive new Welwyn Garden City road signs are being installed this week at the nine road entrances to the town as a way of welcoming residents and visitors.

The new signs are the first of their kind in Hertfordshire and make up one of the 13 projects spearheaded by the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation to celebrate the garden city's 100-year anniversary in 2020.

The signs were funded through the locality budgets of the four county councillors - Richard Smith, Barbara Gibson, Lynn Chesterman and Nigel Quinton - who all represent Welwyn Garden City.

Dennis Lewis, who previously led the foundation's 'Gateways team', said: "We are delighted with the new signs.

"Today is a great day, a great idea and part of our heritage which will remain for posterity. It is important to recognise that our centenary in 2020 is not only 100 years of our town, but of a concept which has now spread across the world to become an international movement.

"My sincere thanks to Nigel for taking over the project and seeing it through to delivery."

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Quinton, who now leads the team, said: "Four councillors have shared their locality projects across parties to fund this great project, a great example of how parties can work together to achieve something really positive.

"By next spring the new signs will be surrounded by gardens designed to reflect the town's heritage."

Welwyn Hatfield mayor Roger Trigg joined the team to commemorate one of the first signs to be erected on Waterside - a main arterial route into the town. Mayor Trigg said: "These signs are a great addition to our town which is well known internationally and welcomes many overseas visitors."

Herts county councillors Richard Smith and Lynn Chesterman added: "The new signs are a great visual unification of the town."

The team also want to acknowledge the assistance of county council officers Mark Goodyear and Daniel Pearman who have helped make the project possible.

The design of the road signs went through many iterations and discussions with the county council before Richard O'Neill's artwork was chosen.

New planting - which is led enthusiastically by Lynda Cowan and the planting group All Aboarders - is also in the pipeline.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Pay As You Go pulls into Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green stations

GTR staff launched the extension of pay as you go with contactless to Hatfield station. Picture: Peter Alvey/Govia Thameslink Railway

Welwyn Garden City paramedic one of three ambulance staff deaths amid claims of ‘toxic working conditions’

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Councillor calls condom found in Welwyn Garden City ‘disgusting’

Condom found in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Lucy Musk.

Most Read

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Pay As You Go pulls into Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green stations

GTR staff launched the extension of pay as you go with contactless to Hatfield station. Picture: Peter Alvey/Govia Thameslink Railway

Welwyn Garden City paramedic one of three ambulance staff deaths amid claims of ‘toxic working conditions’

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Councillor calls condom found in Welwyn Garden City ‘disgusting’

Condom found in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Lucy Musk.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

A welcoming way to celebrate Welwyn Garden City’s beginnings

L-R: Malcolm Day, Dr Dennis Lewis, Herts county councillor Lynn Chesterman, county councillor Nigel Quinton, county councillor Richard Smith, Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Roger Trigg and Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Malcolm Cowan. Picture: WGC Centenary.

Historic de Havilland Comet moved to new hangar at aircraft museum

DH Comet F-BGNX is lifted on to the concrete apron in front of the new hangar at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum at Salisbury Hall, London Colney. Picture: Garry Lakin

East of England Ambulance Service launches investigation into harassment and bullying

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

A1(M) northbound lanes cleared after crash near Welwyn

Highways England are reporting delays of 40 minutes. Picture: Archant

New A414 corridor strategy in Hertfordshire could cost £1.3 billion

The A414 from Hatfield to St Albans. Picture: Google Street View.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists