A welcoming way to celebrate Welwyn Garden City's beginnings

L-R: Malcolm Day, Dr Dennis Lewis, Herts county councillor Lynn Chesterman, county councillor Nigel Quinton, county councillor Richard Smith, Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Roger Trigg and Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Malcolm Cowan. Picture: WGC Centenary. Archant

Attractive new Welwyn Garden City road signs are being installed this week at the nine road entrances to the town as a way of welcoming residents and visitors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new signs are the first of their kind in Hertfordshire and make up one of the 13 projects spearheaded by the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation to celebrate the garden city's 100-year anniversary in 2020.

The signs were funded through the locality budgets of the four county councillors - Richard Smith, Barbara Gibson, Lynn Chesterman and Nigel Quinton - who all represent Welwyn Garden City.

Dennis Lewis, who previously led the foundation's 'Gateways team', said: "We are delighted with the new signs.

"Today is a great day, a great idea and part of our heritage which will remain for posterity. It is important to recognise that our centenary in 2020 is not only 100 years of our town, but of a concept which has now spread across the world to become an international movement.

"My sincere thanks to Nigel for taking over the project and seeing it through to delivery."

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Quinton, who now leads the team, said: "Four councillors have shared their locality projects across parties to fund this great project, a great example of how parties can work together to achieve something really positive.

"By next spring the new signs will be surrounded by gardens designed to reflect the town's heritage."

Welwyn Hatfield mayor Roger Trigg joined the team to commemorate one of the first signs to be erected on Waterside - a main arterial route into the town. Mayor Trigg said: "These signs are a great addition to our town which is well known internationally and welcomes many overseas visitors."

Herts county councillors Richard Smith and Lynn Chesterman added: "The new signs are a great visual unification of the town."

The team also want to acknowledge the assistance of county council officers Mark Goodyear and Daniel Pearman who have helped make the project possible.

The design of the road signs went through many iterations and discussions with the county council before Richard O'Neill's artwork was chosen.

New planting - which is led enthusiastically by Lynda Cowan and the planting group All Aboarders - is also in the pipeline.