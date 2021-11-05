Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation wins community award

There was delight for the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation at the SME Herts Business Awards 2021. - Credit: Kate Adam

The Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation has been crowned Community Business of the Year at the SME Herts Business Awards 2021.

The foundation was recognised for its work in the town, including opening the Garden City Lights, The Centenary Walk and erecting the statue of Sir Ebenezer Howard.

Chairman Peter Waine said he was delighted to see the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation recognised after the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted their plans for events, praising the hard work and commitment of staff.

“This is a tremendous accolade to our Foundation which was set up to ensure the community enjoyed a fantastic year to celebrate 100 years of wonderful Welwyn Garden City in 2020,” he said.

“After an outstanding launch event in Garden City Lights, organised by the BID and attended by 30,000 people, no-one could have foreseen that this would be one of only five of the original 130 planned events to take place as the country went into lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

“Our team responded with imagination and commitment. The Centenary Walk was an outstanding success during lockdown and we switched to virtual celebrations through video, social media, newsletters and zoom to ensure the town celebrated in its centenary year.

“In 2021 we delivered some wonderful legacy projects including the Centenary Woodland Garden on the Campus and the crowning glory – a wonderful sculpture of Ebenezer Howard, created by local sculptor Ben Twiston-Davies and installed in pride of place on Howardsgate.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of all our many sponsors and supporters for making the celebrations possible and hope to have left a centenary legacy for the next 100 years.”

Founded in 2014, the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation is run by a group of volunteers who were tasked with putting on events to mark the town’s 100th year.

As for what comes next for the foundation, they are hoping to put on the much-anticipated carnival in 2022.