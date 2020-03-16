Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City’s centenary flag raised

PUBLISHED: 15:46 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 16 March 2020

The flag will fly for several key wgc100 centenary celebration events throughout the year. Picture: WHBC

The flag will fly for several key wgc100 centenary celebration events throughout the year. Picture: WHBC

Last week a special centenary flag was raised in Welwyn Garden City.

David contacted the Foundation over a year ago with his suggestion for a centenary flag. Picture: WHBC

On Friday March 13 a flag designed for the centenary of the town was flown was outside Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s office.

The flag was made by Welwyn Garden City born David Sutcliffe, who qualified as an architect in 1951 and then ran his own partnership for the next 37 years.

During that time he played a part in the design of 500 houses in WGC. He was also responsible for the completion of St Francis Church, including St Francis Hall, the Jack Lee Hall in Woodside House and the Elizabeth House Care Home in Panshanger.

His initial sketch has been worked up by Paul Hillary of Red Echo Design Ltd to the final design, strongly influenced by the bold, artistic style of the 1920s.

Mayor Councillor Roger Trigg and Scouts Sid Sweeney and Lenny Warner jointly hoisted the flag, which will fly for several key wgc100 centenary celebration events throughout the year.

