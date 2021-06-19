Advanced search

Happy 100th birthday Welwyn Garden City!

PUBLISHED: 11:50 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 29 April 2020

Welwyn Garden City Centenary

Welwyn Garden City Centenary

Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation

Today marks the official 100th birthday of Welwyn Garden City, and a commemorative video has been made for the occasion.

As the coronavirus pandemic has seen most events cancelled, the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation is looking forward to celebrating the landmark birthday when it is safe to do so.

It was on this day in 1920 that Welwyn Garden City Ltd was incorporated, with the object of building in the Hertfordshire countryside Ebenezer Howard’s vision of a marriage of town and country, the place we now call home.

To mark the event, the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation, the community-led organisation formed to lead the centenary celebrations, has produced a short film.

Lord Salisbury, patron of the Centenary Foundation, said: “I am delighted to add my congratulations and best wishes to each and every citizen of Welwyn Garden City on this, the centenary of the town.

“While our celebrations must necessarily be muted because of the current, serious pandemic, we very much look forward to marking the centenary properly in due course.”

Peter Waine, chairman of the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation said: “Our new short film is a timely reminder of our wonderful garden city both past and present and celebrates Ebenezer Howard’s vision which has been fulfilled over the past 100 years.

“In view of the coronavirus we have halted all activities which involve social gatherings. However, we are committed to holding as many of the planned celebrations as we can into next year, including the much-anticipated carnival proposed for June 19 2021, all subject to checks for public safety.’

Over the coming weeks, the foundation will be sharing stories and images of events and celebrations which have already taken place.

The video, along with well wishes from familiar faces born in Welwyn Garden City such as Alesha Dixon, Sir Nick Faldo and YouTube sensations Woody and Kleiny – can be found on the centenary website, www.wgc100.org.

