Welwyn Garden City care home residents and staff start 1,000 mile cycling fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 11:28 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 27 April 2020

Resident John Nash, 91, who thought up the fundraiser with staff from the home who will help put in the miles. Picture: Oakview Lodge Care Home

Resident John Nash, 91, who thought up the fundraiser with staff from the home who will help put in the miles. Picture: Oakview Lodge Care Home

Residents and staff at Oakview Lodge Care Home in WGC are taking part in a static cycle ride to raise money for charity.

Staff and residents from Oakview Lodge Care Home will be cycling to raise money for charity. Picture: Oakview Lodge Care HomeStaff and residents from Oakview Lodge Care Home will be cycling to raise money for charity. Picture: Oakview Lodge Care Home

Their static cycle ride of over 1,042 miles kicked off last week, with all funds raised to be donated to NHS Charities Together and Age Concern.

Leading the pack of riders is 91-year-old resident John Nash, who started the fundraising effort last Monday cycling the first stretch of miles.

John was one of the brains behind the idea and his birthday falls on the April 24, when he is planning to celebrate by putting in yet more miles.

John will be joined by Oakview Lodge Care Home residents and staff throughout the week, who will be taking it in turns to travel as far as they can.

The team at the care home decided to add up the distance between all of County Court’s 32 care homes across the UK which gave them their target of 1042 miles. Picture: Oakview Lodge Care HomeThe team at the care home decided to add up the distance between all of County Court’s 32 care homes across the UK which gave them their target of 1042 miles. Picture: Oakview Lodge Care Home

The team at the care home decided to add up the distance between all of County Court’s 32 care homes across the UK which gave them their target of 1,042 miles.

To allow residents the opportunity to participate, the ride will be done on a stationary bike located in the care home.

On their JustGiving page it says: “Here at Oakview Lodge both staff and residents understand how difficult the period of COVID-19 has been. Not being able to see families in person has been tough for the residents and the staff have worked hard to keep the morale up.

“Our cycling event is a way for us to show appreciation for all those working hard on the frontline, both paid and voluntary.”

Oakview Lodge cares for up to 64 residents, and as many as possible will be taking part.

“We are very excited to be joining the effort to raise funds for the NHS,” said home manager, Andrew Stoner. “As a care and nursing home we work closely with our colleagues in the NHS and being located just across the road from the New QEII Hospital here in Welwyn we know how hard everyone is working at the moment.

“The NHS is amazing. It is there for us at the most profound moments in our lives, no matter who we are or what we need.

“There are 250 NHS Charities in the UK providing funds and services above and beyond what the NHS alone can provide. Everyday NHS Charities give £1 million to the NHS so we wanted to do what we can to contribute.”

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/oakviewlodge

