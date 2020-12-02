Help brighten up Christmas for care home residents

Oakview Lodge Care Home. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

A Welwyn Garden City care home is taking part in a Christmas message exchange so that residents can feel included in the community over the festive season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oakview Lodge Care Home. Picture: Danny Loo Oakview Lodge Care Home. Picture: Danny Loo

Residents of Oakview Lodge Care and Nursing Home in Princes Avenue usually receive Christmas visits from schools, nurseries and community groups, but these have been cancelled due COVID-19.

To prevent residents from feeling isolated, County Court – which owns 33 care homes around the UK, including Oakview Lodge – has launched the scheme to encourage members of the public to send Christmas cards or video messages to residents. The video messages can be songs, music or a festive message for residents, and the care home is planning to send cards and messages back to people who send messages in. Alykhan Kachra, co-CEO of Country Court, said: “2020 has not been an easy year for older people, especially with not being able to see loved ones as much as they would like.

“This Christmas will not be the same celebration that our residents usually enjoy, but staff are already going above and beyond to make the festive season as special as possible.”

You may also want to watch:

At this time of year, Oakview Lodge would normally be filled with entertainers performing carol concerts, pantomimes and sing-alongs, and children from local schools would be joining residents to sing carols and enjoy cups of tea and mince pies.

This year activity teams are helping residents make decorations, wreaths and cards. The catering teams are planning festive menus and resident choirs are practising carols in a bid to ensure that residents have the best Christmas possible.

However retaining connections with the community is “vital” for the health and wellbeing of residents, at a time when families and local people are also unable to enjoy their usual Christmas fairs and events.

To get involved or for more information please contact marketing@countrycourtcare.com. When sending messages people should include their name, organisation (if relevant), contact details and the name of their nearest Country Court Care Home as residents would love to send a message or card back. Messages can also be sent directly to Oakview Lodge.

Video messages can be sent via WhatsApp to 07872 542 369.