More than £550K to be spent on Welwyn Garden City car park repairs

PUBLISHED: 06:47 19 March 2019

Hunters Bridge car park in Welwyn Garden City is set to be repaired.

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City car park is set to be refurbished to the tune of more than £550,000.

The top deck of Hunters Bridge car park is set to have a new surface laid.

Repairs will also be made to exposed and damaged concrete.

In addition to this, ramps and parking areas on all floors are to be resurfaced with minor repairs to concrete on all levels.

During the work, there will be less parking.

A council spokeswoman said: “Works will start in early June and continue for 12 weeks.

“This is weather dependent.

“The works have been timed to cause as little disruption as possible, as summer is generally a quieter time of year.

“We will be providing more communications nearer the time with regards to highlighting other car parks which are available during the period the works are taking place.”

The spokeswoman said the top floor would be out of use for the duration of the works, and 25 per cent of each floor would be out of use as it is are worked on.

The spokeswoman added: “The surfacing has reached the end of its life span, this is now exposing the concrete in isolated areas.”

In total, £552,000 is set to be spent on the work.

