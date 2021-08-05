Campus West car park planning application submitted

Published: 1:55 PM August 5, 2021

A CGI impression of what the car park on Campus West will look like - Credit: Future Realities Studios

A planning application for the construction of a single deck car park with 156 spaces on Campus West has been submitted.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council say the development will help to unlock the potential of other redevelopment sites across the town centre.

Campus West car park could be expanded - Credit: Matt Powell

The car park is the first step in wider WGC 2120 regeneration plans, as it will reduce the impact on town centre parking when Campus East closes to have homes built upon it.

The current proposals for the car park include 10 electric car charging points and 29 accessible parking spaces, the total number of spaces would rise from 334 to 490. There will also be new cycle racks installed outside Campus West to encourage green travel.

Earlier this year the car park design was reduced in size as residents argued that a two-decked structure with 195 spaces was too large.

The WGC 2120 regeneration proposals hope to deliver new homes, leisure, retail and community spaces in the heart of Welwyn Garden City.

Funded by a £6.1m government grant, the project will transform five plots in phases across the north of the town centre.

A map of the proposals for WGC 2120 Picture: WHBC - Credit: WHBC

The first phase of the regeneration plans include Campus West Car Park, Campus East Car Park, which has the potential to have up to 280 new homes built on it and is due to have a public consultation later this year, and Cherry Tree Car Park which has plans for a commercial building.

The second phase involves determining the future of Hunters Bridge Car Park and the Town Centre North SPD which hopes to bring a range of new retail, food and beverage and residential accommodation.

Cllr Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: “The community has helped shape these plans from the start and I’d like to thank everyone who has come along to the public exhibitions or shared their views online.

“This is the first step in wider plans that will breathe new life into WGC town centre, delivering flexible commercial space, infrastructure improvements and vibrant public areas to boost footfall and our local economy.”

The planning application is available to view at: planning.welhat.gov.uk/Planning/Display/6/2021/2207/FULL

For more information on the WGC 2120 regeneration project, visit one.welhat.gov.uk/WGC2120