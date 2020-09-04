Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City car park closed due to car meet

PUBLISHED: 10:27 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 04 September 2020

Hunters Bridge car park was closed last night. Picture: Matt Powell

Hunters Bridge car park was closed last night. Picture: Matt Powell

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City car park was closed last night due to reports of a car meet scheduled to take place there.

Hunters Bridge car park was temporarily closed yesterday evening by Herts police to prevent damage to the surface of the car park.

A spokeperson for the Welwyn Hatfield police said: “Over the last few months, there has been a significant amount of damage to the car park surface - this has been reported to us in the car park following these meets, matched in with CCTV from inside the car park.

“Unfortunately, several drivers make these events dangerous and we need to ensure the safety of everyone.

“This is coupled with the fact that the council need to use tax payer funds to repeatedly repair the car park.”

Closing the car park was one of the ideas that came up between the owners and operators of the car park and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council when discussing tackling this issue.

