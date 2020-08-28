Car crash closes roundabouts in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 12:16 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 28 August 2020
A car and van crashed in Welwyn Garden City this morning and has closed roundabouts in the town.
The collision took place in Ridgeway near Attimore Veterinary Hospital and Black Fan Road.
Herts police were called at around 11.15am to the road traffic collision, officers are in attendance alongside the ambulance and fire services and closures are in place at the double roundabout at the end of Ridgeway at this time.
