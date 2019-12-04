Political canvasser followed and threatened in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating after a man delivering political party leaflets was allegedly threatened in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant Archant

A man delivering political party leaflets in Welwyn Garden City was followed from a house and allegedly threatened.

Police were called at around 6.50pm on Monday, December 2, after a canvasser delivering political leaflets in Knightsfield was followed from a property.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect allegedly verbally threatened him and made reference to owning a firearm. The investigation is currently ongoing.

On Sunday, November 17, police were also called to a report of malicious communications in Handside Lane.

Political leaflets had been posted through the letterbox of a property, and a red substance was found on the flyer which was believed to be blood.

Following a police investigation, which included door-to-door enquiries, it was established that this was not intended as a threat, but that the delivery person had cut their hand and bled on the leaflets.