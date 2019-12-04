Advanced search

Political canvasser followed and threatened in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 13:14 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 04 December 2019

Police are investigating after a man delivering political party leaflets was allegedly threatened in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Police are investigating after a man delivering political party leaflets was allegedly threatened in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man delivering political party leaflets in Welwyn Garden City was followed from a house and allegedly threatened.

Police were called at around 6.50pm on Monday, December 2, after a canvasser delivering political leaflets in Knightsfield was followed from a property.

The suspect allegedly verbally threatened him and made reference to owning a firearm. The investigation is currently ongoing.

On Sunday, November 17, police were also called to a report of malicious communications in Handside Lane.

Political leaflets had been posted through the letterbox of a property, and a red substance was found on the flyer which was believed to be blood.

Following a police investigation, which included door-to-door enquiries, it was established that this was not intended as a threat, but that the delivery person had cut their hand and bled on the leaflets.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford

CCTV appeal after Potters Bar burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Chase Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Fire service attends ammonia leak in Hatfield Business Park

Fire crews attended an ammonia leak at a unit in the Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.

