Size of proposed car park reduced after resident feedback

Published: 4:59 PM February 16, 2021

View of the proposed car park from The Campus - Credit: Future Realities Studios

Plans for Campus West car park will be revised by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council in response to feedback from residents.

In December, the council shared a concept for a two-storey structure that would redistribute parking lost from Campus East when redeveloped into new homes.

They now propose to reduce the structure from two decks to one, after residents shared concerns about the visual impact.

A single deck would deliver 156 parking spaces at Campus West, which is a reduction from the 195 spaces a two decked structure would provide.

However, the council aims to ensure this loss is mitigated by retaining more space elsewhere as part of redevelopment plans.

Concerns from residents included the being too much parking, the design, accessibility and the environment.

Cllr Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to respond last year. We have listened carefully to your feedback and asked that revised proposals go forward for planning.

You may also want to watch:

“Car parking is always a challenge because we know how much it matters to residents, businesses and to supporting our local economy. Getting the balance right is essential; something I believe we have now achieved with these proposals, bringing us one step closer to kick-starting an ambitious new phase of redevelopment in Welwyn Garden City.”

This is the first phase of wider regeneration proposals to deliver new homes, leisure, retail and community spaces in the heart of Welwyn Garden City.

Funded by a £6.1m government grant, the project will transform five plots across the north of the town centre.

The second phase will see a replacement of the Hunters Bridge Car Park, and the redevelopment of the area between John Lewis and the bus station.

Residents will be consulted on the planning application when submitted and will be asked to provide their views on the revised proposal.

Further information about the WGC 2120 regeneration project - which looks at the next 100 years in the town - is available at: one.welhat.gov.uk/WGC2120/cw-carpark.

Alternatively you can contact officers to discuss the proposals via phone, email or to provide further information in the post, call: 01707 357 000 or propertydevelopment@welhat.gov.uk.