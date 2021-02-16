News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Size of proposed car park reduced after resident feedback

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 4:59 PM February 16, 2021   
Campus West

View of the proposed car park from The Campus - Credit: Future Realities Studios

Plans for Campus West car park will be revised by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council in response to feedback from residents.

In December, the council shared a concept for a two-storey structure that would redistribute parking lost from Campus East when redeveloped into new homes.

They now propose to reduce the structure from two decks to one, after residents shared concerns about the visual impact.

A single deck would deliver 156 parking spaces at Campus West, which is a reduction from the 195 spaces a two decked structure would provide.

However, the council aims to ensure this loss is mitigated by retaining more space elsewhere as part of redevelopment plans.

Concerns from residents included the being too much parking, the design, accessibility and the environment.

Cllr Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to respond last year. We have listened carefully to your feedback and asked that revised proposals go forward for planning.

You may also want to watch:

“Car parking is always a challenge because we know how much it matters to residents, businesses and to supporting our local economy. Getting the balance right is essential; something I believe we have now achieved with these proposals, bringing us one step closer to kick-starting an ambitious new phase of redevelopment in Welwyn Garden City.”

This is the first phase of wider regeneration proposals to deliver new homes, leisure, retail and community spaces in the heart of Welwyn Garden City.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire breaks out in Welwyn Garden City industrial unit
  2. 2 Man and woman punched in the face in Welwyn
  3. 3 Have you found all the bears hidden around the town's parks?
  1. 4 Fines issued after parties in Hatfield
  2. 5 Man with learning difficulties raises nearly £1,000 by walking 70k for NHS
  3. 6 When do Welwyn Hatfield residents think schools should be reopened again?
  4. 7 Cameron Hill 'lured to his death by rival drug gang'
  5. 8 Spring is in the air at Panshanger Park
  6. 9 COVID deaths and intensive care cases are now falling in Herts
  7. 10 Did the pandemic really cause ambulances to queue outside hospitals?

Funded by a £6.1m government grant, the project will transform five plots across the north of the town centre.

The second phase will see a replacement of the Hunters Bridge Car Park, and the redevelopment of the area between John Lewis and the bus station.

Residents will be consulted on the planning application when submitted and will be asked to provide their views on the revised proposal.

Further information about the WGC 2120 regeneration project - which looks at the next 100 years in the town - is available at: one.welhat.gov.uk/WGC2120/cw-carpark.

Alternatively you can contact officers to discuss the proposals via phone, email or to provide further information in the post, call: 01707 357 000 or propertydevelopment@welhat.gov.uk.

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

happy couple

Bride-to-be's wedding day hopes after sudden alopecia diagnosis

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Motorbike torched on Alban Way, Hatfield 

Enough is enough, says key worker after having motorbike torched

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The COVID-19 vaccines work by mimicking the infection, tricking the body to believe you’ve got the i

Why did Potters Bar not get its own vaccination centre?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Ice and snow in Welwyn Garden City

11 beautiful pictures show snow day fun in Welwyn Hatfield

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus