Welwyn Garden City businessman wins Queen’s Award for lighting company

PUBLISHED: 15:36 28 December 2018

John Fearon (left), from Welwyn Garden City, receiving the Queen's Award for Enterprise with design director James Bassant and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. Picture: John Fearon

John Fearon (left), from Welwyn Garden City, receiving the Queen's Award for Enterprise with design director James Bassant and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. Picture: John Fearon

A Welwyn Garden City businessman received a national award for his London-based lighting company.

John Fearon was awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for his company Astro Lighting, founded in 1997,which manufactures luxury contemporary lighting for high-end homes and hotels.

The award was presented at the company’s head office in Harlow by His Royal Highness the Duke of Kent and the Lord Lieutenant of Essex.

This is the second time the company has won the award, and John invited the Duke and other local dignitaries on a tour of the company’s 86,000 square feet premises to show them the operation of the business.

John said: “To win this award once was fantastic. To win it a second time is incredible. It just shows that British companies can still show the rest of the world a clean pair of heels when it comes to design, quality and innovation.”

