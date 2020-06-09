Businesses in Welwyn Garden City are getting ready to welcome customers back

The Welwyn Garden City BID has been helping businesses be prepared for reopening after ockdown. Picture: WGC BID Archant

Independent retailers, takeaway cafés and national retailers have all been getting ready to welcome visitors back to Welwyn Garden City.

It has been a tough few months for our local businesses who have been working very hard with the WGC BID behind the scenes to ensure that, as lockdown starts to ease from June 15, they can give you a safe welcome.

Although some businesses will have to wait longer than others before reopening, the WGC BID has been working to make sure all our town centre businesses are ready for the public.

The BID’s aim is to bring together all the businesses of the town centre to make the town a better place to live, work and enjoy.

Businesses have been supported throughout the lockdown period by the BID which has provided support with grant payments, assisted with online and social media marketing, promoted essential shops and provided the all-important materials to ensure that social distancing and all other safety measures are in place so that everyone can confidently make the most of their shopping experience in the town.

Mariana Bitonte, manager of the WGC BID said: “It is very reassuring to see how responsible all our businesses are being in ensuring the safety of their customers.

“We thank all the people of WGC who have supported our town throughout its most difficult time, and we are looking forward to welcoming you back.

“The BID has supported businesses in ensuring we comply with all government guidance, we have provided floor vinyls, hand sanitiser units, Perspex screens and safety posters, and will continue to provide support through our street ambassadors to ensure that queuing and social distancing are achieved in the most pleasant way.

“We are so lucky to have a wonderful environment – our pavements are sufficiently wide and our green spaces are a welcome oasis so we are confident that our community will be able to enjoy their town centre responsibly.”

Some shops may look a little bit different to the way you remember them, some may only allow one or two customers at a time and others may have reduced their hours or staff numbers.

But one thing is for certain, they will all be very pleased to see you.