New book on Welwyn Garden City buildings to be released

The book by Paul Rabbitts and Peter Jeffree releases on November 15.

A new book on the buildings of Welwyn Garden City is set to be released this month.

Written by Paul Rabbitts and Peter Jeffree, Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City in 50 Buildings focuses on the town’s iconic architecture.

“It was the vision of Ebenezer Howard, founder of the garden city movement that aimed to combine the benefits of living in a town with those of living in the country,” said the publishers, Amberley.

“The French-Canadian Louis de Soissons was appointed as architect and planner and ensured the project's success.

“In this book Paul Rabbitts and Peter Jeffree highlight a wide range of buildings and structures, which reveal the history and development of Welwyn and its Garden City neighbour.

“The latter features one of the finest collections of English domestic architecture of the early twentieth century.”

To find out more, visit www.amberley-books.com/welwyn-welwyn-garden-city-in-50-buildings.