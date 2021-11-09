News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

New book on Welwyn Garden City buildings to be released

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:31 PM November 9, 2021
Updated: 12:45 PM November 9, 2021
Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City in 50 Buildings

The book by Paul Rabbitts and Peter Jeffree releases on November 15. - Credit: Amberley Publishing

A new book on the buildings of Welwyn Garden City is set to be released this month. 

Written by Paul Rabbitts and Peter Jeffree, Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City in 50 Buildings focuses on the town’s iconic architecture. 

“It was the vision of Ebenezer Howard, founder of the garden city movement that aimed to combine the benefits of living in a town with those of living in the country,” said the publishers, Amberley.  

“The French-Canadian Louis de Soissons was appointed as architect and planner and ensured the project's success. 

“In this book Paul Rabbitts and Peter Jeffree highlight a wide range of buildings and structures, which reveal the history and development of Welwyn and its Garden City neighbour.  

You may also want to watch:

“The latter features one of the finest collections of English domestic architecture of the early twentieth century.” 

To find out more, visit www.amberley-books.com/welwyn-welwyn-garden-city-in-50-buildings.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Welwyn
  2. 2 Disruptive work on Bessemer Road expected to continue for 4 weeks
  3. 3 Transport secretary hospitalised after falling off his bike
  1. 4 Council Tax Support Scheme to continue in the new year
  2. 5 Teenager shines for Great Britain at Gymnastics World Championships
  3. 6 Rural land near Welwyn sells for £10,000 at auction
  4. 7 We will remember them... Services at war memorials this Sunday
  5. 8 New homes on village pub site approved
  6. 9 Restaurant worker assaulted at The Galleria after group refuse to pay for meal
  7. 10 Walking rugby returns to Welwyn with a bang with numbers already on the up
Welwyn Garden City News
Welwyn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The St Albans Fireworks Spectacular will return to Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Bonfire Night

Firework displays in Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night this year

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Lister Hospital patient Martin McMullan marries his fiancée Lindsay

Cancer patient not fully refunded by wedding venue

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield new Post Office

New Post Office opens to ease Hatfield bank crisis

Dan Mountney

person
Fake cobwebs, spider and pumpkins as part of a Halloween display. Two pumpkins are smashed.

Updated

Mum's shock as house camera catches man smashing her child's pumpkins

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon