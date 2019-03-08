Welwyn Garden City builders win regional award

L-RL Tom Potter RCP Contractors, with Simon Heywood, Russell Potte and David Eggleton from Hertsfordshire Building Control. Picture: supplied supplied

A Welwyn Garden City construction firm has been named “Best Local Builder” in regional awards.

RCP Contractors were presented with the accolade by Hertfordshire Building Control (HBC) in the regional LABC Building Excellence Awards at Stanborough Lakes.

The award celebrates local construction companies who go above and beyond in their building projects.

David Eggleton from HBC, said: “RCP has a great rapport with their customers, and this is a result of their attention to detail and great end results.

“Their projects are generally always built to timescales and on budget.

“They are a pleasure to work with.”

RCP’s regional victory means they’ll also be up for the top prize at the Grand Finals of the LABC Building Excellence Awards which are being held in London on November 8.

RCP’s director Russell Potter said he was really pleased to be chosen for the award.