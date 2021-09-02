Welwyn Garden City developments explained

Published: 10:40 AM September 2, 2021 Updated: 10:42 AM September 2, 2021

There are three separate developments along Broadwater Road in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Supplied

Welwyn Garden City's reputation for planning and architecture is thanks to figures such as Ebenezer Howard and Louis De Soissons, who helped create the town just over 100 years ago, but what does the future hold in store?

Three separate developments could bring more than 3,000 new homes to the area but each differs in terms of priorities, scale and the amount of affordable housing.

The proposals do not lie within the Welwyn Garden City Conservation Area, but with the town so intricately designed there are concerns that the schemes could lead to overdevelopment.

The developers have said they have taken the Garden City ethos into consideration, while also seeing the vacant land as an opportunity to meet Welwyn Hatfield’s housing need.

A CGI of the BioPark plans (Broadwater Gardens) submitted to Welwyn Hatfield BC - Credit: HG Group/Alan Camp Architects

BioPark – Broadwater Gardens

Address: BioPark, Broadwater Road

The proposal: Demolition of existing buildings and construction of 289 residential units, and community hub.

Planning reference number: 6/2020/3420/MAJ

The BioPark development will be discussed by Welwyn Hatfield’s Development Management Committee on September 9, and is the only project that has not yet received any planning permission.

HG Group have put forward plans for a redevelopment of the BioPark, which had previously been occupied by the University of Hertfordshire who no longer need the facility.

The plans include six apartment blocks – ranging from two to nine storeys tall – and eight townhouses.

The proposed unit mix is for 129 one-bed properties, 126 two-bed units, 26 three-bed and eight four-bedroom properties.

The application also said that 29 units are proposed as affordable housing – with 20 of those shared ownership, and nine social rented units.

There are also proposals for a community hub at the ground floor in one of the blocks, which could house a café or gym.

Historic England has raised concerns with the mass and scale of the proposal, and that it may be more visible from Hatfield House, but had asked developers to provide a diagram showing the proposed building from the viewpoint of the house before being able to properly assess any harm of the development.

The developers have said they have worked with stakeholders during the consultation of their plans, and said: “The Broadwater Gardens scheme has been advanced with the Garden City Principles at its core to propose an appropriate and high quality 21st century addition to the Garden City ethos.”

A CGI of the Wheat Quarter Plans, submitted to Welwyn Hatfield BC - Credit: Wheat Quarter Ltd

Shredded Wheat North – The Wheat Quarter

Address: Former Shredded Wheat Factory, Broadwater Road

The proposal: Planning permission is sought for 1,220 new units and a new commercial and community hub (an increase of 409 units currently approved)

Planning reference number: 6/2021/0181/MAJ

The former Nabisco site has been split into two developments, with two different landowners.

A redevelopment of the site was approved under a single masterplan, but now developers on both sides believe they can expand on the scheme.

The Wheat Quarter is the development immediately surrounding the former Shredded Wheat silos.

While the South Side development is purely housing, the developers of the Wheat Quarter are referring to the project as a “heritage-led transformation” of the Grade II listed site.

Owners Wheat Quarter Ltd said the impact of Brexit and coronavirus impacted the “viability and the developability” of the approved scheme and submitted revised plans, including more homes – which they say will be delivered much quicker, and through a variety of unit types.

Full planning permission is sought for a residential care community, a community and commercial hub, a block built-to-rent units and a new conventional apartment block to the north of the footbridge.

Outline planning permission is sought for two other blocks of residential apartment blocks.

In total, there will be 1,220 units created in the scheme – with 571 conventional residential units, 250 residential care units and 399 private rental sector units. This is an increase of 409 units originally approved.

According to the planning statement published in January, it is not yet known how much affordable housing will be provided in the scheme.

The community and commercial hub is expected to include office suites, a gymnasium, restaurants and cafés and an international art centre.

The tallest block in the development is planned to be 10 storeys high, with the tallest buildings to the edge of the site and lower buildings towards the centre and around the listed buildings.

It has raised concerns about the visibility of the iconic Shredded Wheat silos for visitors to the town, as well as the visual impact of apartment blocks within the town.

The application said changes were made after seeking pre-application advice regarding the heritage impact, and are confident the scheme will still benefit the town.

It said: “It is recognised that less-than-substantial heritage harm will still be identified with the current proposal, but that the benefits of the scheme justify planning permission being approved.”

The benefits identified include a boost to the population which will benefit the local economy, while the commercial uses will bring long-term employment opportunities to the borough.

A decision on the application is expected later this year.

Plans for Phase 2 of the South Shredded Wheat development submitted to Welwyn Hatfield BC - Credit: Metropolitan Thames Valley

Shredded Wheat South

Address: South Side, Former Shredded Wheat Factory, Broadwater Road

The proposal: Up to 721 new homes, in addition to 208 already constructed

Planning reference number: 6/2021/0671/MAJ

The owners of the land to the south of the former factory have also made an application to include more homes in their plans. Phase 1 has been completed, this is why residents will see building work already under way, despite the ongoing application.

Metropolitan Thames Valley (MTVH) has completed 208 homes on the site during Phase 1, but are now applying for planning permission for 721 homes (286 more than approved in 2019).

The planning statement submitted alongside said: “MTVH’s vision for the remainder of its land can be summarised as more homes, more affordable homes and affordable homes that are more affordable. MTVH believes its vision resonates with the ambitions of WHBC for its residents, and thinks that this site presents an especially sustainable opportunity to deliver this vision.”

The application is for full planning permission for 317 dwellings, and associated access, parking, landscaping and other infrastructure, as well as outline permission for up to 404 homes.

The highest block is proposed to be ten storeys high, but will vary across the site.

Of the 317 flats being proposed in Phase 2, 125 will be one-bedroom, 184 two-bedrooms and eight will be three-bedroom.

Of the new 721 homes, there will be a minimum of 294 affordable homes, in a range of tenures managed by MTVH.

The applicant said: “The development will retain garden city principles which underpinned the 2019 Planning Permission and provide good levels of amenity space for future residents and the public through a high quality landscaping scheme.”

A decision on this application is expected before the end of the year.