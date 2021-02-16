Fire breaks out in Welwyn Garden City industrial unit

Breaking

Published: 2:42 PM February 16, 2021

There is currently a fire on Peartree lane. - Credit: Zanny Murphy

A fire has broken out at a Welwyn Garden City industrial unit.

The fire service, police and 'specialist support units' are attending the fire at the BLM British Lead site.

A spokesperson for Herts Fire Control said: "We’re currently in attendance at a fire at an industrial unit in Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

"There are currently 10 fire engines and a number of specialist support units at the scene. We’d ask people to avoid the area while we deal with the incident."

We will bring more updates to you as we get them.



