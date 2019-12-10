Have you seen this missing boy from Welwyn Garden City?

Tanaka Mungadzi, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

A boy from Welwyn Garden City has been missing for nearly a month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tanaka Mungadzi, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 16 in WGC.

He is a black male, around 5ft 8in tall, with long hair which is usually tied up and slight stubble.

You may also want to watch:

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, grey Nike trainers and a grey jacket.

Police also think he has links to Hatfield and Hull.

If you have seen Tanaka since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Herts police's non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with him now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.