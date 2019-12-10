Advanced search

Have you seen this missing boy from Welwyn Garden City?

PUBLISHED: 15:53 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 10 December 2019

Tanaka Mungadzi, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Herts Police.

Tanaka Mungadzi, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

A boy from Welwyn Garden City has been missing for nearly a month.

Tanaka Mungadzi, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 16 in WGC.

He is a black male, around 5ft 8in tall, with long hair which is usually tied up and slight stubble.

You may also want to watch:

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, grey Nike trainers and a grey jacket.

Police also think he has links to Hatfield and Hull.

If you have seen Tanaka since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Herts police's non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with him now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hatfield Town Centre car park closed on weekday evenings

Link Drive car park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Did you see two men arguing in a car in Hatfield?

Crime

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Hatfield Asda café is transformed into McDonald’s

The new McDonald'’s at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: McDonald’s.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hatfield Town Centre car park closed on weekday evenings

Link Drive car park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Did you see two men arguing in a car in Hatfield?

Crime

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Hatfield Asda café is transformed into McDonald’s

The new McDonald'’s at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: McDonald’s.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Have you seen this missing boy from Welwyn Garden City?

Tanaka Mungadzi, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 16. Picture: Herts Police.

Welwyn Garden City woman says mould issues affecting her kids health at council flat

The house mould in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kimberlie Richings.

Hard work of Welwyn Wheelers volunteers repaid by strong rides at cyclo-cross championship

Joe Kiely (Welwyn Wheelers), Oli Stockwell (Flamme Rouge) and Max Bolton on the podium after the junior men's race at the Eastern & Central Region Cyclo-cross Championship, held at Stanborough Park.

A very Cray day for Potters Bar as trip south of the river ends in huge disappointment

Ben Ward-Cochrane came closest for Potters Bar on a disappointing day at Cray Wanderers. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Pegasus Royals advance in Herts Challenge Cup with Tring win

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals picked up a 3-1 win over Tring Tornadoes in the Herts Challenge Cup.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists