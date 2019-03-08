Welwyn Garden City teen to appear on Channel 4's Junior Bake Off
PUBLISHED: 15:08 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 01 November 2019
A Welwyn Garden City teenager who is an expert at making cakes is set to appear on Channel 4's Junior Bake Off 2019.
Zak Travess, 13, is among 20 of Britain's top budding chefs, aged between nine and 15, who will battle it out on TV to be crowned the country's best young chef.
He has five years' cooking experience and regularly bakes for his number one fan - his nan.
Zak, who also enjoys trampolining and drama, thinks his cakes, biscuits and profiteroles are good enough to be sold in a coffee shop.
The competition will pit the youngsters' culinary skills against each other during 10 heats, which will all involve two challenges - the Technical Bake and the Showstopper. Four will then be selected to take part in the grand final.
The show will be presented by Prue Leith, from the adults' competition, Bake Off veteran Liam Charles, and comedian Harry Hill.
The first episode airs at 5pm on Monday, November 4.