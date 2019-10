Breaking

Large house fire in Welwyn Garden City

Four fire engines have been called to a large fire at a property in Welwyn Garden City.

The fire broke out at a property in Boundary Lane at around 12.50pm today.

Firefighters are currently at the scene, along with the Aerial Ladder Platform.

More details to follow.