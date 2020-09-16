Boots Opticians store in Welwyn Garden City to close
PUBLISHED: 15:01 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 16 September 2020
Archant
Boots Opticians in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City will be closing down, though the store inside The Howard Centre is set to remain open.
In July Boots released plans to potentially close down dozens of stores partially due to the impact of COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the company said: “In July we announced an acceleration of our transformation plan in response to the significant impact that COVID-19 has had on our business, which included the proposed closure of 48 Boots Opticians stores. We can confirm that we have identified the Opticians stores that are proposed to close and have entered a consultation period. We recognise this is a difficult time for any colleagues that are impacted and are doing everything we can to support them throughout this process.
“Alongside this, we will continue to prioritise providing our customers with the same great care and expertise that they expect from Boots Opticians. Over the next few weeks, we will be speaking to all of our customers individually if their store is affected about how we will support their transition to another Boots Opticians nearby.”
