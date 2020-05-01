Welwyn Garden City online spa night-in gifts key workers goodies

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 May 2020

Alison Lilly raised money to buy key workers presents in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alison Lilly.

Archant

A woman from Welwyn Garden City has raised money to buy key workers gifts of hand soaps, hand creams and face and lip protector creams.

Alison Lilly, who works as a home consultant for Body Shop, held a big spa night-in through video call, with a live raffle, bingo, and by selling spa packs so she can buy the police, fire service, carers, retail assistants, council workers, teachers and nurseries gifts to keep going.

She said: “I know there is a lot of recognition for the NHS right now, and rightfully so, I will also be donating to them, but I feel a lot of other key workers have been pushed to the side a little or feeling a little under appreciated whilst putting themselves at risk to also keep this country going.”

So far, she has raised enough to buy 92 products – also using her on commission wages – to go to workers and plans to hold even more through Facebook.

For more on Body Shop products and Alison please search facebook for ‘Natures B-you-ty Box’.

