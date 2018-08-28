Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City crash
PUBLISHED: 15:28 20 December 2018
Archant
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Welwyn Garden City this afternoon.
Police were called at 1.49pm today to reports of a collision in Stanborough Road.
Three vehicles were involved – an orange Fiat Punto, a black Mercedes Coupe and a red Lexus GS.
A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “The ambulance service were also called and a man has been taken to hospital as a precaution.
“Recovery has been arranged for the Fiat.
“Officers are still at the scene.”