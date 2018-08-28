Advanced search

Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City crash

PUBLISHED: 15:28 20 December 2018

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on Stanborough Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Welwyn Garden City this afternoon.

Police were called at 1.49pm today to reports of a collision in Stanborough Road.

Three vehicles were involved – an orange Fiat Punto, a black Mercedes Coupe and a red Lexus GS.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “The ambulance service were also called and a man has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Recovery has been arranged for the Fiat.

“Officers are still at the scene.”

