Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City crash

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Welwyn Garden City this afternoon.

Police were called at 1.49pm today to reports of a collision in Stanborough Road.

Three vehicles were involved – an orange Fiat Punto, a black Mercedes Coupe and a red Lexus GS.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “The ambulance service were also called and a man has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Recovery has been arranged for the Fiat.

“Officers are still at the scene.”