Black Lives Matter protest taking place in Welwyn Garden City this weekend

A Black Lives Matter Protest will be taking place in Welwyn Garden City this weekend. Picture: Supplied Archant

A socially distanced Black Lives Matter protest will take place in Welwyn Garden City over the weekend.

The event will take place on the round about by Campus West. Picture: Google Maps The event will take place on the round about by Campus West. Picture: Google Maps

The static protest will take place on the Campus West Roundabout on Saturday June 13 at 12pm.

The event asks for participants to wear appropriate PPE, practice social distancing and not to bring alcohol in order to keep the event peaceful and family friendly.

One of the organisers of the event, Chloe Talisa Matthew, said: “I chose to host a protest here in Welwyn Garden City to bring together the community I live in.

“I moved to Welwyn Garden City in 2006 from North London as a teenager, I experienced inequality at school, my younger brother also experienced racism at school and his football club, and so did my younger sister, in primary school.”

This event gives people who didn’t feel comfortable travelling to London during a pandemic the opportunity to protest safely.

Chloe added: “I have seen the footage in Hoddesdon, I was saddend by the racial abuse. Especially as we came together in such an amazing way to fight coronavirus, which I continue to support, that just hasn’t been transferred at all in support of the recent ongoings. I am praying we don’t get this in Welwyn Garden City, but we are more than prepared for it.”

Herts Police have confirmed there will be a police presence on Saturday.

To find out more about the event visit: WGC takes a knee peaceful static protest.