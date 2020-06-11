Advanced search

Black Lives Matter protest taking place in Welwyn Garden City this weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:28 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 11 June 2020

A Black Lives Matter Protest will be taking place in Welwyn Garden City this weekend. Picture: Supplied

A Black Lives Matter Protest will be taking place in Welwyn Garden City this weekend. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A socially distanced Black Lives Matter protest will take place in Welwyn Garden City over the weekend.

The event will take place on the round about by Campus West. Picture: Google MapsThe event will take place on the round about by Campus West. Picture: Google Maps

The static protest will take place on the Campus West Roundabout on Saturday June 13 at 12pm.

The event asks for participants to wear appropriate PPE, practice social distancing and not to bring alcohol in order to keep the event peaceful and family friendly.

One of the organisers of the event, Chloe Talisa Matthew, said: “I chose to host a protest here in Welwyn Garden City to bring together the community I live in.

You may also want to watch:

“I moved to Welwyn Garden City in 2006 from North London as a teenager, I experienced inequality at school, my younger brother also experienced racism at school and his football club, and so did my younger sister, in primary school.”

This event gives people who didn’t feel comfortable travelling to London during a pandemic the opportunity to protest safely.

Chloe added: “I have seen the footage in Hoddesdon, I was saddend by the racial abuse. Especially as we came together in such an amazing way to fight coronavirus, which I continue to support, that just hasn’t been transferred at all in support of the recent ongoings. I am praying we don’t get this in Welwyn Garden City, but we are more than prepared for it.”

Herts Police have confirmed there will be a police presence on Saturday.

To find out more about the event visit: WGC takes a knee peaceful static protest.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Businesses in Welwyn Garden City are getting ready to welcome customers back

The Welwyn Garden City BID has been helping businesses be prepared for reopening after ockdown. Picture: WGC BID

Social distancing will be enforced at Hatfield’s Galleria

The Galleria. Picture: Google street view.

Most Read

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Businesses in Welwyn Garden City are getting ready to welcome customers back

The Welwyn Garden City BID has been helping businesses be prepared for reopening after ockdown. Picture: WGC BID

Social distancing will be enforced at Hatfield’s Galleria

The Galleria. Picture: Google street view.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Black Lives Matter protest taking place in Welwyn Garden City this weekend

A Black Lives Matter Protest will be taking place in Welwyn Garden City this weekend. Picture: Supplied

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 11

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon

Whipsnade Zoo will be reopening on Monday after three months of closure

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo is facing a funding crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gradual reopening of Welwyn Hatfield dentists may leave many with toothache

Dentist were set to reopen throughout the UK on June 8. Picture: Pixabay.

‘Government had no alternative but to scrap school reopening plans’ – Herts councillor

Hertfordshire councillors have agreed it was the 'right decision' to scrap reopening plans. Picture: Archant
Drive 24