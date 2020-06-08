Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 14:20 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 08 June 2020
A protester has tapped her mouth shut in Welwyn Garden City so she can listen to the BAME community and protest for Black Lives Matter.
Kelly Griffiths will sit by Coronation Fountain for eight hours and 46 minutes – a symbol of the eight minutes and 46 seconds that George Floyd was pinned down by a white police officer in the US.
Mr Floyd’s death has sparked protests throughout the US and in the UK, with towns in Hertfordshire such as Watford, Stevenage and Hitchin taking part.
It is unclear what led Ms Griffiths to protest in this way, but The Welwyn Hatfield Times will learn more later tomorrow when she has allowed herself to speak again.
