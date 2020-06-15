Advanced search

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 12:16 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 15 June 2020

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

Archant

A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest was held in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered on the grass outside Campus West as part of an international protest movement following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Carmen Richards, who lives in St Albans but was born in Welwyn Garden City, read a poem she had written about racism, which culminated in the lines ‘So let us stick together, and please don’t scatter/ We are here for an important cause: Black Lives Matter’.

Protesters displayed homemade placards declaring ‘Silence is violence’, ‘The UK isn’t innocent’, ‘Justice for Grenfell’ and more.

Following speeches, the crowd ‘took a knee’ for eight minutes and 46 seconds – the length of time it took for George Floyd to die.

Protesters wore masks and maintained social distancing throughout.

