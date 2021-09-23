News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Councillor disappointed as BioPark appeal confirmed

Logo Icon

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:52 PM September 23, 2021   
BioPark Welwyn Garden City

Councillor Russ Platt, next to other project on Broadwater Road, has raised concerns about the overdevelopment of his Peartree ward - Credit: Russ Platt

A Welwyn Garden City councillor has urged the council to defend its refusal of a nine-storey tower block, after the developer confirmed it would be appealing the decision.

Earlier this month, around 200 residents protested ahead of a decision to refuse planning permission to build 289 homes on the former BioPark site in Broadwater Road.

A CGI of the BioPark plans (Broadwater Gardens) submitted to Welwyn Hatfield BC

A CGI of the BioPark plans (Broadwater Gardens) that was rejected by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council - Credit: HG Group/Alan Camp Architects

The flats would have been built in six blocks ranging from two to nine storeys high alongside nine townhouses, raising concerns about the impact on the town’s Garden City ideals and the risk of overdevelopment of the area.

On September 9, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s Development Management Committee turned down the Broadwater Garden plans, saying that the scheme did not meet local housing need, highlighted a lack of car parking, and said the design would not complement the area.

Members were warned of the potential of the appeal, but a majority of seven voted to refuse the application.

You may also want to watch:

Two weeks on from the meeting applicants HG Group confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that they will appeal “imminently”.

Developers and agents have six months to appeal a planning decision, if they disagree with a local authority’s decision.

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder-suicide investigation in Welwyn Garden City
  2. 2 Five hospitalised after Hatfield dog attack
  3. 3 YMCA overdose victims claim 'neglectful support service' at Welwyn Garden City facility
  1. 4 University of Hertfordshire paedophile caught with more than 500 child abuse images
  2. 5 'So much for grassroots tennis' - Price hike at Gosling Sports Park sparks ire
  3. 6 Welwyn Garden City Beaver raises more than £100 for NHS with yard sale
  4. 7 Remembering one of Hertfordshire's best-known estate agents
  5. 8 An old friend returns after 30 years
  6. 9 Arson attack on two cars in Hatfield street
  7. 10 Welwyn Garden City man shares 9.5 stone weight loss journey

The Planning Inspectorate will then decide whether written representation, informal hearings or a public inquiry is necessary to determine an appeal.

In a statement they said: “A spokesman for the HG Group expressed their disappointment with the decision and that an appeal will be lodged imminently.”

Councillor Russ Platt, who represents the Peartree ward which houses the site, urged all relevant parties to discuss the best way forward but said the council should defend any appeal.

He added that he believed the developer could build “a truly special development” in the area.

Cllr Platt said: “I will be disappointed if the Biopark developer makes an appeal, as I feel that the grounds for refusal were robust, and clearly demonstrated that planning policies had not been adhered to.

“The council must defend their policies and the DMC decision, and I hope they will do so with vigour. If they do this, the town will be fully behind them and that will be great to see.

“My preference moving forward would be for the developer, WelHat planning, ward councillors and residents to sit down and discuss what could work on the site."

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Herns Way

Herts Live

12 year old girl hospitalised after being hit by car

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Police officers carry away a protester who had glued herself to a slip road at Junction 4 of the A1(

Nearly 30 Insulate Britain protestors arrested this morning

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The construction phase on Stonehills will began in July

Stonehills road section to reopen soon - but delays to other work

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran has announced the first leg of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’)

Music | Video

Ed Sheeran announces 2022 stadium tour dates

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon