Welwyn Garden City BID renewed and funding secured following ballot
- Credit: Mariana Bitonte
Businesses across Welwyn Garden City have voted in favour of renewing their status as a Business Improvement District, while also securing £1.4 million worth of funding following a successful ballot.
After months of planning, 75 per cent of votes cast voted in favour of the BID renewal, meaning it will continue for another five years from April 1, 2022.
84 per cent of voters also went in favour of BID by rateable value, which means businesses with a rateable value of £5,000 or more will pay a levy based upon their rateable value, creating a collective fund of £1.4 million.
“This is fantastic news for Welwyn Garden City and a huge congratulations must go to all the businesses which rallied and joined forces to ensure we secured a yes vote in our renewal ballot,” said Jonathan Field, chair of the BID board.
“Thanks must go to all those businesses that engaged in the process by sharing their ideas and opinions on how we can work together to improve the area and who, ultimately, voted in favour of the plans to support each other in these challenging and uncertain times.
“We recognise how challenging and devastating the pandemic has been for many of our businesses, and we understand how recovery is likely to be a long road.
“The first year of the new BID term will be spent supporting the recovery of our town, getting us back on our feet, so that we can look forward to the following four years with some confidence and enjoy watching our town grow and flourish once again.
Most Read
- 1 Concerns raised over structural integrity of Shredded Wheat factory building
- 2 Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park to temporarily close to the public in January
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 Man in stable condition following Hatfield stabbing
- 5 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
- 6 Great family entertainment in Christmas production of Goodnight Mr Tom at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City
- 7 15 adorable rescue pets in Hertfordshire looking for loving new homes this Christmas
- 8 Drug dealer jailed after £9,000 worth of crack cocaine found in bedroom
- 9 Sir Elton John to play two Hertfordshire shows at Watford FC's Vicarage Road ground in 2022
- 10 Spate of Welwyn burglaries leads to Safer Streets push
“In order to support this recovery, we will be significantly discounting the first year’s levy.”
The BID has also outlined the following business plan:
- Celebrate a Wonderful Welwyn Garden City - To promote the strengths and develop the profile of Welwyn Garden City and all it has to offer to increase positive perceptions, loyalty and pride in the town centre.
- Enjoy a Vibrant and Sustainable Welwyn Garden City - To provide a vibrant, safe and positive experience for visitors and workers in Welwyn Garden City to enjoy, exploring new sustainable opportunities with businesses and key partners.
- Invest and grow in Welwyn Garden City - Encourage growth, development and investment of businesses which complement and build on the strengths of Welwyn Garden City.