Welwyn Garden City BID renewed and funding secured following ballot

Businesses across Welwyn Garden City have voted in favour of renewing their status as a Business Improvement District, while also securing £1.4 million worth of funding following a successful ballot.

After months of planning, 75 per cent of votes cast voted in favour of the BID renewal, meaning it will continue for another five years from April 1, 2022.

84 per cent of voters also went in favour of BID by rateable value, which means businesses with a rateable value of £5,000 or more will pay a levy based upon their rateable value, creating a collective fund of £1.4 million.

“This is fantastic news for Welwyn Garden City and a huge congratulations must go to all the businesses which rallied and joined forces to ensure we secured a yes vote in our renewal ballot,” said Jonathan Field, chair of the BID board.

“Thanks must go to all those businesses that engaged in the process by sharing their ideas and opinions on how we can work together to improve the area and who, ultimately, voted in favour of the plans to support each other in these challenging and uncertain times.

“We recognise how challenging and devastating the pandemic has been for many of our businesses, and we understand how recovery is likely to be a long road.

“The first year of the new BID term will be spent supporting the recovery of our town, getting us back on our feet, so that we can look forward to the following four years with some confidence and enjoy watching our town grow and flourish once again.

“In order to support this recovery, we will be significantly discounting the first year’s levy.”

The BID has also outlined the following business plan: