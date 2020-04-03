Welwyn Garden City church opening up to grieving families after lockdown

Welwyn Garden City churches will hold services after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Picture: PIxabay. Archant

A church in Welwyn Garden City has said it will open its doors to grieving families after the COVID-19 lockdown is over.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Local clergy are currently unable to use churches for funerals but have told relatives they can attend the services of loved ones when the pandemic is over.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Rob Marshall, Rector of Digswell, said: “I have contacted local funeral directors and told them to make sure families know that they can use our churches to hold fitting and dignified thanksgiving services for all members of the family and the wider circle of date once we are through the worst of this crisis and the current restrictions are lifted.

“The problem is that once a cremation has taken place there isn’t always an obvious venue without additional costs for a family to get together and celebrate a loved one’s life.

“We are committed to making sure that every family has that opportunity.”

You can get in touch with Dr Marshall here rectordigswell@gmail.com.