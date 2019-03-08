Bathstore: Jobs axed at Welwyn Garden City HQ but safe at Hitchin and St Albans

531 Bathstore jobs are at risk. Picture: Pixabay. Archant

Jobs were cut at Bathstore's head office in Welwyn Garden City today but are currently safe at the Hitchin and St Albans stores.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The specialist bathroom retailer has made 89 redundancies at its head office in Welwyn Garden City and across its support operations.

READ MORE: Over 500 jobs at Bathstore under threat - including Welwyn Garden City, Hitchin and St Albans

BDO LLP business restructuring partners Ryan Grant and Tony Nygate - who were appointed Bathstore's joint administrators yesterday - made the decision after taking a review of the business.

You may also want to watch:

The redundancies, BDO said, are due to business operations changing and the decision to stop installing bathroom fittings.

"We are providing support to the affected employees at this difficult time," a BDO spokesperson said.

Bathstore has said most customer orders will continue to be met, with the support of key stakeholders, while stocks last.

It will also continue "to trade in administration, while the administrators seek a buyer," BDO's Mr Nygate said yesterday.